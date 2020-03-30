A statement released from Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie on Monday, March 30:
"The men and women of the Mount Pleasant Police Department are doing very well so far. Officers are staying healthy; morale is good and they are on patrol ready to serve our citizens in any way they may need.
"As we enter another week of being asked to take the appropriate measures and practice social distancing to combat this virus and doing our part to flatten the curve, it is important that we do not let our guard down!
"Please continue limiting your trips to those that are absolutely necessary and when outdoors exercising, walking the dog or any other activity remember to limit the group size and maintain your distances!
"We as a community have done a pretty good job so far but we can always do better! We are in this together and as a community we can do our part to help get our town, state and nation back to normal sooner than later.
"We got this. Stay safe, stay home and stay healthy."