Over the weekend the Moultrie News COVID-19 Local News Fundtotal exceeded $4,225 with donations from 41 people.
As the coronavirus crisis has brought local economies to a near standstill and advertising along with them. That new financial challenge means the Moultrie News must fight for its own survival while continuing to provide important local news and information as a public service during this unprecedented crisis.
The messages our readers have left with their donations have warmed the hearts of the entire Moultrie News team. We are thankful for our readers and supporters. If you would like to read these notes or make a tax deductible contribution, please visit moultrienews.com/localnewsfund.
Best of the Best
Vote for your East Cooper favorites in the 2020 Best of the Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The voting phase, sponsored by East Cooper Community Outreach, runs through May 31 online at moultrienews.com/readerschoice2020.