The Moultrie News COVID-19 Local News Fund is close to hitting 50% of the $10,000 goal. We are so appreciative of the 44 individuals who have made generous generations to support our publication during these unprecedented times.
As the coronavirus crisis has brought local economies to a near standstill and advertising along with them. Today we are asking for your help to sustain local reporting in our community.
The messages our readers have left with their donations have warmed the hearts of the entire Moultrie News team.
Reader Billy Keith made a donation and wrote, “Thanks for continuing the local coverage to give us some semblance of normality while at the same time getting info about the coronavirus issues!”
“Keep supporting our East Cooper community with your weekly news,” Punch and Nancy Smith wrote with their donation.
We are thankful for our readers and supporters. If you would like to read these notes or make a tax deductible contribution, please visit moultrienews.com/localnewsfund.
Best of the Best
There is one month left for you to vote for your East Cooper favorites in the 2020 Best of the Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The voting phase, sponsored by East Cooper Community Outreach, runs through May 31 online at moultrienews.com/readerschoice2020.