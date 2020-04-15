A big thank you to the readers and friends of the Moultrie News who have donated $3,000 to the Moultrie News COVID-19 Local News Fund. We are happy with our progress to reach our goal of $10,000.
“Today we are asking for your help to sustain local reporting in our community. These are unprecedented times and we are working around-the-clock to provide the best possible coverage. In the meantime, we’ve had massive cuts to our revenue stream as we, like other local businesses, are impacted by COVID-19. We do not charge for home delivery so the loss in advertising revenue is critical.” reported Moultrie News publisher Vickey Boyd. “If you believe local news and information is important, especially during this crisis, please donate to this fund. Your contributions will help us continue to cover local East Cooper news. We appreciate your support. ”
Over the weekend, the University School of the Lowcountry donated $100 to the fund and commented, “We are fortunate to have the free press in our country. Many thanks to the Moultrie News for the important work of keeping the East Cooper community informed."
Boyd said the contributions and messages to the staff are very heartwarming and appreciated. The staff looks forward to the new messages and donations each day.
If you’re ready to make a tax-deductible contribution, please visit moultrienews.com/localnewsfund.
The Moultrie News has been providing quality local news coverage to the East Cooper area for the last 55 years and looks forward to serving the East Cooper community for the next 55 years.
The Moultrie News- COVID-19 Local News Fund is a service of and administered by Local Media Foundation, affiliated with Local Media Association. Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, is a Section 501©(3) organization and is eligible to accept charitable contributions.