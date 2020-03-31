The coronavirus crisis has brought local economies to near standstill and advertising along with them. That new financial challenge means the Moultrie News must fight for its own survival while continuing to provide important local news and information as a public service during this unprecedented crisis.
If you believe local news and information is critical, especially during this crisis, please donate to help keep us on the job. Contributions to this fund will help pay for news resources to cover the impact of the virus on our local communities, information on testing sites, which businesses are open and more. All donations are tax deductible.
The Moultrie News has been proud to provide weekly coverage FREE to our more than 35,000 readers weekly with a newspaper delivered to your driveway. Our advertising dollars have fallen as our advertisers comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
"The Moultrie News has a goal to raise $10,000 through the Local News Fund. We appreciate the support from our community during these times," said publisher Vickey Boyd.
The Moultrie News has been providing quality local news coverage to the East Cooper area for the last 55 years and looks forward to serving the East Cooper community for the next 55 years.
If you're ready to make a contribution, please visit moultrienews.com/localnewsfund.
The Moultrie News- COVID-19 Local News Fund is a service of and administered by Local Media Foundation, affiliated with Local Media Association. Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, is a Section 501(c)(3) organization and is eligible to accept charitable contributions.