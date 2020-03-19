For the safety of the community, vendors, and staff, The Charleston City Market will be closed from March 19-31. The Charleston City Market management team wants to thank the City of Charleston officials for their leadership during this challenging time.
For more than two centuries, The Charleston City Market has endured even in times of uncertainty, fires, tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes and bombardment. As the longstanding retail and tourism epicenter of Charleston, The Charleston City Market and our 350 small businesses look forward to helping lead the City of Charleston back to prosperity after this health crisis is over.