The 14th annual Charleston Walk for Water set for March 21 at 9 a.m. at Riverfront Park is now virtual.
The annual #WalkForWaterCHS raises awareness and funds to support the 2.1 billion people around the world that lack access to safe water.
In light of the current uncertainties due to the coronavirus, Water Mission decided to convert the Walk for Water from a group event to a virtual event. On Saturday, March 21, they invite people across the Lowcountry to Walk for Water in their parks, neighborhoods and communities.
Details on How to Walk virtually:
• Pick up your 2020 Walk for Water t-shirt at Water Mission (1150 Kinzer Street, North Charleston) on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• On Saturday, March 21, walk a three-mile route in your local area while wearing your Walk t-shirt.
• Take a photo along the way and post it to social media using the #2020VirtualWalkCHS.
• Participants' photos will be shown on Charleston Walk's website.
In many areas where Water Mission works, women and children spend 2-3 hours walking to collect water every day. In most cases, their walk is one to four miles and the water they collect is not safe to drink. During the 2020 Walk for Water, participants will walk in honor of people around the world who walk to collect water every single day and raise funds in order to bring safe, clean water to communities in a sustainable way.
To register or read more about the virtual event, visit charlestonwalk.org.