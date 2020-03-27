The Town of Mount Pleasant urges business and employers to adapt and overcome as they help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19. Employers should respond in a flexible way to varying levels of disease transmission in the community and be prepared to refine their business response plans as needed.
Protecting staff members can include social distancing training, such as handing off goods at the passenger side window, rather than the driver side. Another measure could ensure that sick leave policies are easily understood, flexible, consistent and do not require a note to validate an illness. Finally, employees showing symptoms upon arrival or during the day, should be separated and sent home.
Protecting customers is important while providing goods and services. Employers can reassure patrons that they are taking COVID-19 seriously by taking extra precautions to protect their customers from the spread of the coronavirus. Steps include cleaning and sanitizing areas often visited by patrons (bathrooms, offices, shopping carts and touch devices.) Implementing special hours dedicated to the most vulnerable and deep cleaning the environment they visit is important. Employers should consider developing a policy of zero interaction with patrons that still allows them to purchase goods.
Continuing business operations in creative and new ways is paramount. Online traffic surged by 20% during the first week of the COVID-19 crisis. So now is the time to ramp up online shopping and use sources like Facebook Marketplace. Tutors, trainers, therapists, and similar business owners can live stream or conduct business over video chat. Additionally, businesses can use programs like Venmo for digital payments. Finally, business owners can use community groups on social media to further promote their new operations plans.
For more information visit us online at tompsc.com.