The Town of Sullivan's Island released the following cancellation notice on March 12:
"In an effort to ensure the protection of residents and visitors in our community from COVID-19, Mayor O’Neil and members of town council have cancelled town-sponsored events associated with the traditional celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on Sullivan’s Island.
The cancellation includes the Kid’s Irish Celebration in Stith Park as well as street closure and outside service in the business district originally planned for Saturday March 14. All Sullivan’s Island restaurants and business establishments will be open for business as usual on that day offering their own brand of Irish celebration."