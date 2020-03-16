The Town of Sullivan's Island has issued a state of emergency effective March 16. The town will implement the following immediately:
Meeting cancellations:
- Town Council meeting on March 16
- Design Review Board meeting on March 18
- Contact Joe Henderson by email (jhenderson@sullivansisland-sc.com) for information about deadline to submit for April meeting.
- Tree Commission meeting on March 23
- Contact Henderson for information about deadline to submit for April meeting.
- Sullivan's Island Municipal Court Jury Trials commencing March 23
Town Hall closure
Sullivan's Island Town Hall will close March 16 at 5 p.m. until March 31 or further notice from the Office of Gov. Henry McMaster.
Other cancellations:
- Stith Park inclusive of the tennis/pickle ball courts, basketball court and all playground equipment will be closed to the public
- The public bathrooms on the ground floor of Town Hall which service Stith Park will be closed to the public
- The Citadel Street/Poe Avenue tennis/pickle ball courts and playground equipment will be closed to the public
- The general public will not have access to the Fire Station, Police Station or Water and Sewer Administrative office after 5pm Monday 3-16-20
- As of now household garbage is scheduled for Tuesday and yard debris for Wednesday as usual. However, this is subject to any closure at the Charleston County Bee’s Ferry Landfill site. Notice of any change will be provided.
For a full list of cancellations visit sullivansisland.sc.gov/news. The town reminds residents to always dial 9-1-1 for emergency assistance. For non-emergency assistance, Police, Fire and Water and Sewer can be reached through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch by calling 843-743-7200. Sullivan’s Island emergency responders will remain fully staffed throughout the term of the pandemic.