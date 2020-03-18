Trident United Way is continuing a long tradition of leading the effort when disaster strikes by announcing a special fund to help those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 virus. Trident United Way has set aside $50,000 in emergency funds to match dollar-for-dollar any public donations up to $50,000.
Trident United Way, in partnership with The Post and Courier, has launched the Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund to address the emerging needs presented by the impact from COVID-19 (Coronavirus). All funds will stay in the Tri-County.
Trident United Way is uniquely positioned to handle this large-scale effort, as it has a long history of leading special funds for past disasters like hurricanes and floods.
Trident United Way will underwrite all costs associated with dispersing 100% of the funds going directly to COVID-19 response and relief efforts. In the unlikely case all funds are not spent, remaining funds will be set aside in a reserve fund for use during future response efforts.
“The generous people of our region have a long history of stepping up in times of need and helping their fellow neighbors,” said Chloe Knight Tonney, Trident United Way president and CEO. “Trident United Way has been bringing people together and helping those in need for 75 years. This effort is vital to people who have had their lives turned inside out because of this national emergency. We stand united to support our community.”
Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund contributions will be used for:
- Basic needs support to address loss of work or other financial hardships
- Deploying efficient emergency networks of agencies with proven on the ground experience
- Support nonprofit partners with the surge of assistance requests and supplement service capacity
To contribute to this fund go to tuw.org/covid19response.