Thanks to generous people and organizations, help is on the way for those negatively affected by COVID-19 from Trident United Way’s Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund.
Trident United Way is awarding $165,000 to eight organizations who will be able to immediately help people across the Tri-County. Groups were selected via a collaborative review process that ensured a wide range of basic needs were met in several areas including housing, food, financial, utility, medical and basic needs assistance.
COVID-19 Response Fund awardees and supports they provide:
- East Cooper Community Outreach - Food distribution, housing/utility financial and emergency medical prescription assistance.
- HALOS - Food, financial assistance and transportation to senior kinship caregivers.
- Helping Hands of Goose Creek - Providing fresh produce, frozen meat, canned and dry goods and hygiene items.
- Lowcountry Food Bank - Food to non-profit and faith-based food banks and direct to clients.
- Lowcountry Hope Center – Child and adult diapers, baby formula, rental/mortgage assistance.
- Our Lady of Mercy Outreach Services/Neighborhood House - Hot lunches (to go), food boxes, financial assistance
- One80Place - Re-house 25 homeless women and families who are at greater risk for contracting COVID-19 because of age and/or underlying health conditions
- The Salvation Army – Helping more than 50 people with rental, utility and prescription assistance.
“We are grateful to our individual, corporate and foundation donors whose generosity is going directly to those who desperately need help in this unparalleled time in our history,” said Trident United Way president and CEO Chloe Knight Tonney. “Like many past emergencies, we rely on trusted community partners who are able to make the biggest impact for the greatest number of people. Now more than ever, we must stand united in accelerating philanthropy.”
This is the first phase of what will likely be an ongoing effort to help the Tri-County recover from the dramatic economic impact of COVID-19. Trident United Way staff continues to work with partners to assess future community needs.
The Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund is administered by Trident United Way, in partnership with The Post and Courier. Trident United Way is underwriting all costs associated with disbursing 100% of the funds going directly to COVID-19 response and relief efforts.