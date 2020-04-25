During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Red Cross of South Carolina is looking for community members to volunteer as Blood Donor Screeners at local blood drives and donation centers.
As the outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues to impact our communities and how we do life, we need your help ensuring we have a sufficient blood supply to support the patients at our 32 local hospitals in South Carolina and across the country. Cancer patients, children with health complications, even mothers that have just given birth are depending on blood being available when and where they need it.
As a Volunteer Blood Donor Screener, you will play the vital role of screening donors as they enter the facility to make a donation. This would include taking the donor’s temperature and asking specific screening questions to ensure eligibility.
"I feel very safe working during blood drives partly because we have many safety measures in place. Those include wearing protective gloves, wearing a mask and checking our own temperatures,” said Blanche Sullivan, a volunteer who has been screening donors. “We also make sure that we follow good hygiene measures prior to, during, and after the blood drives"
Training will be provided on site and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be provided. Per CDC recommendations, gloves and masks will be provided to each volunteer. You have to be 18 years or older to help in this particular role. All donors have been asked to wear masks during their donation process as well.
“I feel I can show donors appreciation, show them that they're not alone and that we're all in this together," Sullivan said. "People sometimes feel overwhelmed and wonder what they can do. I say that this is a very rewarding experience.
If you can help, please click here.