Charleston County School District (CCSD) posted the following update to their website on March 12:
"Coronavirus (COVID-19) news from both the national and state level is very fluid and changing daily. The safety and health of our students and staff are of utmost importance and we are implementing preventive protocols as we monitor and prepare to react to ever-changing conditions. As we have stated in earlier updates, CCSD is in constant communication with DHEC, local health and governmental partners, and state officials related to COVID-19. We are also monitoring school attendance and student symptoms/illnesses on a daily basis. CCSD will follow the guidance from DHEC and the state related to any impact that COVID-19 may have on school operations in the future. Should any school adjustments or closing be needed, parents and staff will receive immediate notification via the CCSD mass communication telephone callout system.
Please be aware of the following new information since our last update:
Field trips and travel restrictions in place until further notice:
- CCSD schools’ out-of-country field trips are cancelled for students and staff. By extension, all out-of-country district-sponsored travel for students and staff is being cancelled.
- CCSD schools will not schedule any new field trips of any kind, regardless of location.
- CCSD staff should not schedule any new out-of-state travel. (Note: training required for staff certification will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.)
- All previously scheduled out-of-state and in-state field trips are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis. All previously scheduled out-of-state and out-of-district travel is being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
- These restrictions apply to all district staff and all district students.
Ongoing district preventative actions:
- School soap dispensers are being checked 3 times each day and refilled as needed.
- Daily disinfection of all high-touch surfaces and areas is being done nightly.
- All buses are being disinfected daily as a standard procedure by transportation staff.
- Hand sanitizers (wall-mounted) are being installed in all schools’ common spaces.
- Hand sanitizer centralized pump refill stations will be delivered to all schools next week.
- School nurses are assessing temperature and respiratory symptoms of students and staff and documenting information for DHEC.
- Glo Germ kits have been distributed to all schools to emphasize good hand-washing techniques and germ prevention.
Medical information and resources:
Families with questions about self-quarantines, travel, etc. can call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.