Charleston County School District (CCSD) is monitoring the possibility of severe weather again in Charleston County on Monday, April 20. Due to the enhanced risk of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and hail, the following schedule changes will be in effect for grab-and-go feeding and IT support locations:
All school feeding sites and locations served by a school bus will operate on a twohour delay. Buses will arrive at their stops two hours later than their normally scheduled time.
The 13 schools used as drive-through grab-and-go feeding sites will operate from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday. These locations include St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle, Laing Middle, Harbor View Elementary, School of the Arts, Chicora Elementary, Goodwin Elementary, Ladson Elementary, R.B. Stall High, Haut Gap Middle, Carolina Voyager, West Ashley Middle, Sanders-Clyde Elementary, and E.B. Ellington Elementary.
Monday’s Information Technology Repair Bus route is rescheduled for Tuesday at the same times: A.C. Corcoran Elementary School (9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.); Northwoods Middle School (10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.); and R.B. Stall High School (11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.).
All Monday morning WiFi bus stops are cancelled. Monday afternoon WiFi bus stops will remain in effect weather permitting.
As always, CCSD encourages our parents, students, and staff to follow us on Facebook and Twitter @CCSDConnects and visit ccsdschools.com for the latest information regarding meal distribution and IT support operations.