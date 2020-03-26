Beginning Thursday, March 26, Mount Pleasant Waterworks will be working to clean out an obstruction from the wastewater transmission line on Hungryneck Boulevard between Venning Road and Market Center Boulevard. The public should expect delays between the hours of 2-4 a.m.
During this time period there will be a lane shifts with flagging operations.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Contact the Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call 843.856.3080