From Aug. 3 through Aug. 4, 2019, the Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank will host its third summer diaper drive to collect diapers, baby wipes and monetary donations for area families experiencing financial strains. Junior League of Charleston (JLC) volunteers will be on-site Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 4, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at three area Harris Teeter locations to collect donations:
• Belle Hall Shopping Center (620 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant)
• St. Andrews (975 Savannah Hwy., St. Andrews Shopping Center, Charleston)
• Oakpoint(675 Folly Road, Oakpoint Center, Charleston)
In addition to the weekend drive, other area businesses will also serve as donation drop-off locations from August 3 through August 10:
• Marshall Walker Real Estate (582 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC)
• News 2 (210 West Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant)
• College of Charleston - Stern Center (71 George St, Charleston, SC)
• Barre Code (1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1500, Mount Pleasant, SC)
The Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank, which collects, packages and works with community partner organizations to distribute diapers to the community, launched in 2017 as a way to address the growing need of diaper assistance for families in the Lowcountry. Due to various restrictions, diapers are not funded by government-based assistance programs, such as WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Without this financial assistance, many families are unable to afford and change their children’s diapers as often as needed, which can then lead to health problems.
This summer’s diaper drive marks the third consecutive year of the fundraiser, and the JLC hopes it will not only bring in ample donations, but also serve as an opportunity to continue to educate the community and draw awareness to this growing need.
“We were thrilled at the community’s response and the amount of diaper donations we received the first two years of hosting the summer drive,” says Beth Bailey, President of the Junior League of Charleston. “It is our hope that we’re able to exceed our goal again this year, and in turn, be able to help more families in the Lowcountry. While diapers may seem small, these donations can truly have a life changing impact on a child and their family.”
In addition to the annual diaper drives, the JLC encourages schools and local businesses to host their own drives to increase awareness of the Diaper Bank and its mission throughout the Lowcountry.
To inquire about diaper and monetary donations, to get an updated list of collection locations, or to learn how you can host your own diaper collection drive with the Junior League of Charleston Diaper Bank, please visit jlcharleston.org/diaperbank or contact us at diaperbank@jlcharleston.org.