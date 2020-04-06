The 16th annual Mount Pleasant Sweetgrass Festival has been rescheduled. As many already know, the annual Cooper River Bridge Run had to be rescheduled for Aug. 1 this year due to COVID-19 containment efforts, which was the original date planned for the Sweetgrass Festival. This necessitates that the Sweetgrass Festival now be held on Aug. 8 at Memorial Waterfront Park.
Town events staff will be working with all participants to ensure another wonderful celebration of the important sweetgrass basket culture and heritage in Mount Pleasant.
“Our community has come together the way it always does when faced with a challenge and we’re all working together to try to ensure no one misses out on all of the wonderful events that make us so unique,” said Nicole Harvey, special events manager for the Town of Mount Pleasant. “We eagerly await the days ahead when we’re all able to get out and celebrate together again.”
For up to date information regarding the town’s response to the coronavirus, subscribe to our Emergency Alert Center at tompsc.com.
For more information about the Sweetgrass Festival, visit ExperienceMountPleasant.com or the event page at Facebook.com/MountPleasantRec.