The Moultrie News received a record number of entries in the 2020 annual Constitution Essay Contest. This year, 156 essays were submitted to the contest, sponsored by local attorney Larry Kobrovsky.
"In this time of anxiety and stress we have a heightened awareness of how our own actions influence the health and lives of everyone around us. As we are hopefully staying in place, it is good to contemplate and become more aware of what binds us together," Kobrovsky said. "Our Constitution sets forth the basis of the rules of how our country functions and we can take pride that the Moultrie News provided a forum for our political leaders to put partisan politics aside and work together to create more awareness of that Constitution."
The contest topic was the U.S. Constitution − Article 2 Section 4 and the prompt was “What is the proper function of impeachment in our Constitution?"
In times like these it is good to remind us of our common purpose and shared heritage as citizens of the United States of America. Something we should be proud of and remind us of our duties not only our rights," Kobrovsky said.
Of the 156 entries; 114 were middle school students, 36 were high school students and six adults entered the contest.
Instead of awarding one winner in each category, Kobrovsky decided he'd award two winners per category.
The 2020 contest winners are:
- Middle School First Place - John Michael Farrell, 8th grader at Moultrie Middle School
- Middle School Second Place - Adlai Louise Allard, 8th grader at Moultrie Middle School
- High School First Place - Merritt Joye Redden, 12th grader at Wando
- High School Second Place - Kate Hanchon, 9th grader at Early College High School
- Adult First Place - Michelle Nichols
- Adult Second Place - Brooke Matheson
- Teacher with Most Entries First Place - Jody Stallings, Moultrie Middle School
- Teacher with Most Entries Second Place - Daniel Parks, Early College High School
This is Redden's third consecutive year winning first place in the high school category. Stallings, column writer of the Moultrie News Teacher to Parent series has had the most amount of students enter several years in a row.
This was Parks' first year competing in the contest by having his students submit essays.
"I teach US Government at Early College High School, and we have an amazing group of highly motivated students. We were learning about impeachment when I spotted the contest with Moultrie News and I knew they'd jump at the opportunity to share their thoughts with your readers. I'm really proud of how hard they all work and I know that Kate is going to be thrilled when she learns that she has won," he said.
The judges looked for organized, clear and persuasive writing and judged the essays based on content, organization, style and grammar.
This year, the contest was judged by Colleen T. Condon, Esquire; Brian Kelley and Christopher Mills, Esquire. Condon serves as chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party. Kelley is a former contest winner that serves on the Executive Committee for the Charleston County Republican Party. Mills graduated from Wando High School and won the contest in 2003. He went on to graduate from Harvard Law School and serve as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Now, Mills is a practicing attorney in Charleston.
"The contest drew a wide variety of opinions from entrants. Like members of the House and Senate, they struggled with the construction of the framers' creation: a political process cloaked in a legal format. Many reached back to the origins of impeachment in England to laud it as a longstanding check on power. Nearly all reviewed the exact parameters of the process as laid out in the Constitution including the roles of the House and Senate, what officials could be impeached and removed, and the grounds for doing so," Kelley said.
Kelley also said that the essays submitted explored all parts of Article 2, Section 4.
"The most recent exercise of the impeachment was an inevitable topic. Some essays considered the imperfections of the accused, some the imperfections of the process and others the impossibility of judging imperfect men and women with an imperfect process. This isn't the last we've heard of this feature of our Constitution," he added.
The Moultrie News looks forward to the annual contest each spring.
"We were thrilled to see a record number of entries submitted this year. Thanks to Larry Kobrovsky for sponsoring this contest each year," said Moultrie News publisher, Vickey Boyd.