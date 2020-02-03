Impeachment. Impeachment is a word that is circulating throughout headlines across the nation. Given it's timely attention, it's also the prompt for the Moultrie News' annual Constitution Essay Contest.
The Moultrie News is pleased to sponsor the essay contest once again in coordination with local attorney Larry Kobrovsky.
“The Moultrie news is the community voice for East Cooper and to be able to help co-sponsor an essay contest on the Constitution is the heart of what a community newspaper should do,” Kobrovsky said.
Kobrovsky shared the contest is meant to be a public service because most people see U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial taking place, but they don't understand what is happening. He is hopeful that by asking people to engage with the specific language of the Constitution they will begin to understand the process.
“Our goal is not to engage in political discourse, but to make people engage with the language and understand what impeachment is under the Constitution and what rules government,” Kobrovsky said.
This year's topic is the U.S. Constitution − Article 2 Section 4: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
The essay prompt is "What is the proper function of impeachment in our Constitution?"
Judges will look for organized, clear and persuasive writing. Essays will be judged based on content, organization, style and grammar.
Judges
Kobrovsky has selected Colleen T. Condon, Esquire, Brian Kelley and Christopher Mills, Esquire to serve as the judges for this year's contest. Both Mills and Kelley are past essay contest winners.
Condon serves as chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party. She said, "Regardless of whether you view it from a Democratic, Republican or Independent lens, an impeachment trial of a president is historic. The integrity of the presidency and the process is critical."
Kelley serves on the Executive Committee for the Charleston County Republican Party. He shared that his participation as a contestant showed him the difficulty of writing persuasively on topics of this depth in a short essay and he is eager to see how this year’s contestants meet that challenge.
"Contestants will assess how well the framers of our Constitution answered the question of “Who will watch the watchmen?” In shaping an impeachment and removal process — and how well succeeding generations have executed their plan. This topic is ripe with abundant historical, legal, political and philosophical facets that should encourage some great essays. I’m especially interested to see how students, products of our 21st century American culture, view this centuries-old check on executive and judicial power," he said.
Kelley also thanked the Moultrie News and Kobrovsky for sponsoring the contest once again.
Mills graduated from Wando High School and won the contest in 2003. He went on to graduate from Harvard Law School and serve as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Now, Mills is a practicing attorney in Charleston.
“Thanks to Larry Kobrovsky and the Moultrie News for again focusing the community’s attention on the Constitution, the enduring foundation of our nation’s government," Mills said. "This year’s timely topic will highlight the Constitution’s carefully-devised system of checks, balances and separation of powers. Especially in our age of sound-bites and tweets, we can be grateful for the opportunity to thoughtfully reflect on the Constitution’s text, structure and history.”
Contest details
Teachers with the most students participating from their classes will be awarded $250. Other prizes are:
High school winner – First place: $200
Middle school winner – First place: $100
Adult winner – First place: $250
Essays must be double-spaced and typed in 12-point Times New Roman font.
Middle school students should write no more than 300 words. High school students and adults should write no more than 500 words.
Only online submissions will be accepted. The deadline is Friday, March 13 at noon.
To view the contest entry form, visit moultrienews.com/constitution-essay.