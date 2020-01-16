The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments board of directors today assumed governance of TriCounty Link, the region’s rural public transportation provider.
“This move will allow us to make strategic adjustments over time as our region changes. The tri-county urban area is expanding, while the rural area is shrinking, and this will impact how funding is allocated by various sources, including the federal government,” said BCDCOG Board of Directors executive director Ron Mitchum.
“TriCounty Link’s purpose will increasingly be transporting residents back and forth between the rural and urban areas and connecting them to employment training and jobs,” Mitchum said.
“Today’s governance change will also make it easier to introduce new types of service like demand-response, which is dictated by passenger calls, and vanpool options,” Mitchum said.
TriCounty Link offers service in and connections to and from the rural areas of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties. The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) is the region’s urban transit provider and is administered by BCDCOG, though it retains its own board of directors.