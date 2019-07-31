The votes have been tallied and the winners of the Moultrie News' 2019 Readers' Choice contest have finally been announced! Be sure to see the special printed edition in today's paper.
We hope you will flip through the section to find out who our community voted as the Best of the Best!
We encourage readers to reference their printed special section and support local business all year long. The winners are also listed online at moultrienews.com/Bestof2019.
The winning businesses and individuals can take great pride in receiving the 2019 Readers' Choice Awards because they were selected by readers who live, work and play in East Cooper. We would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote and congratulate all of the winners. Also, a special thank you to our contest title sponsor, Ellen Bonner of Charleston Gateway Properties, for their support.
The Moultrie News will be hosting a party to celebrate the winners at Alhambra Hall on Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. We invite members of the public to join us at this beautiful venue to celebrate with the contest winners.
Tickets are only $35 each. The event will feature food provided by our contest winners, beverages provided by Bottles and an assortment of door prizes and giveaways. We are looking forward to a fun evening celebrating with the best! Tickets to the public are limited, so please visit moultrienews.com/bestoftickets to purchase yours today. Tickets will not be available at the door.
We encourage all winners and party attendees to use the social media hashtag #BestOfMoultrie when sharing your Best of the Best photos online.
The Moultrie News has been serving the East Cooper community with local news for 55 years. We hope you will consider joining us for this year's special Reader's Choice party as we are also celebrate our service to the area.
"We love getting the contest winners together each year to congratulate them on being the Best of the Best! Please consider buying a ticket to our event before we sell out. We would love to see you at the party," said Moultrie News Publisher Vickey Boyd.