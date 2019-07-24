The winners of the Moultrie News' 2019 Readers Choice contest will be announced next week in a special printed edition on July 31.
We hope you will flip through the section to find out who our community voted as the Best of the Best!
We encourage readers to reference their printed special section and support local business. Please pull out the special section and keep it on your coffee table for reference when you need services, a place to shop or a new place to eat. Give our local advertisers a chance to show you their best. The winners will also be posted online at moultrienews.com/Bestof2019 and you may reference anytime over the next year.
The Moultrie News has received tremendous response, with more than 134 categories, 2,182 ballots and over 20,411 tallies! This was our largest contest yet with a 31% increase in voting this year over last year.
The winning businesses and individuals can take great pride in receiving the 2019 Readers' Choice Awards because they were selected by readers who live, work and play in East Cooper.
We would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote and congratulate all of the winners.
Also, please patronize these winners and individual businesses because they are mostly locally owned and operated. And remember to tell the business owners you saw them in the Moultrie News.
The Moultrie News will be hosting a party to celebrate the winners at Alhambra Hall on Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Members of the public are invited to join us and the contest winners to celebrate with food, drinks and door prizes. Tickets to the public are limited, so please visit moultrienews.com/bestoftickets.
"This year will be a special celebration because the Moultrie News is celebrating serving the East Cooper market for 55 years. Come celebrate with us! Please consider buying a ticket before we sell out. We would love to see you at the party," said Moultrie News Publisher Vickey Boyd.