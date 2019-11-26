Flyers were stuffed in lockers and slid under doors all week long at Bishop England High School. The school's Pom Squad, who cheers spiritedly at the halftimes of football and basketball games, has been making more noise on the sidelines for a local nonprofit in need this time of year.
Last week, from Nov. 18-22, the cheerleading team decided to put their pom-poms down and put on a drive benefiting Lowcountry Orphan Relief (LOR). They gathered everything from toiletries, diapers, pants, shoes and underwear. Most garments were new, if not gently used.
Bishop England has a history of giving back to LOR. However, this year was the Pom Squad's first time participating and it meant even more to the players and coaches.
"As the girls progress through their high school experience, we really want to make sure they are left feeling a sense of urgency to help those in our community and really give back," said Pom Squad coach Patrice Christian. Christian also coaches the College of Charleston Dance Team.
What started off as a community-wide effort of students' families donating clothes has manifested into a nationwide donation. Christian recalled the team receiving a donation from as far as Seattle.
"We've had a great turnout. I think there are a lot of people that really want to give back and they see this as close to everyone's heart seeing as it's close to the holidays," Christian continued. "No one wants to think of any kind of situation where a child wouldn't have what they need or want, so we would like to be able to provide those items so that they have a little bit of happiness."
Several boxes were packed full and stacked outside the school's front office. The total amount of materials donated filled three large vehicles. After the drive, the Pom Squad also received a $300 donation in the form of a personal check which will also go toward LOR.
"We're just trying to give back to the community because they do so much for us and support us through our dancing," said junior Pom Squad co-captain Madeline Mazur. "It's for a good cause and we're just trying to do our best."
Junior co-captain Bella Runza said it was nice for a change to donate something more tangible than simply raising money. She noted Bishop England football's head coach John Cantey donated a stack of sweatshirts the team didn't use to their drive.
Once all of the items were collected, parents of the Pom Squad packed their cars and transported all of the goods to LOR's facility in North Charleston. Afterward, the team took a tour of the donation center and learned about the process of how the items get delivered to individuals in need.
Since 2006, LOR has aided more than 30,000 abused and neglected children in the tri-county area. In 2018, the organization distributed more than 4,000 Care Kits and opened 14 Just in Case Closets in Title 1 Schools in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.
"We really rely on the community and groups like Bishop England Pom Squad to keep nice clothing in stock,"said LOR Executive Director Meagan Labriola. "We don't want to give kids anything we don't want to put on our own children."
According to their 2018 annual report, LOR has collected 6,507 pairs of children's shoes and 21,000 children's books. Last year alone, 4,728 children were impacted by LOR's services. Thirty-five percent of recipients were under the age of five.
"We're very grateful but also very reliant on (drives and donations)," Labriola added. "We have a budget so I am able to go out and buy clothing, but nothing close to what we need."
Bishop England's Pom Squad is currently getting ready for regionals in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. to compete in the UDA Smokey Mountain Christmas Championship on Dec 7. They have also qualified to attend the UDA National Competition in Orlando, Fla. in February 2020.