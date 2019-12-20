The annual Town of Mount Pleasant Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival beneficiary and craft show applications are now available at ExperienceMountPleasant.com. The 2020 festival is Sunday, April 26 at Memorial Waterfront Park.
Nonprofits that serve the Mount Pleasant community and wish to participate in the festival by providing event volunteers are encouraged to apply before the application deadline on January 24. The beneficiary will be announced on February 12.
Since its inception 33 years ago as a way for local shrimpers and fishermen to thank their supporters and give back to the community that supports them, the Town of Mount Pleasant has chosen local 501(c)(3) nonprofit beneficiaries to receive the net proceeds from the event.
Proceeds from the festival, which is free for the public to attend, are largely dependent upon event-day memorabilia sales and sponsorship revenue. The selected beneficiary is required to recruit and organize a minimum of 50 volunteers who are vital to the festival’s success.
“Our nonprofit partners play an essential role in our ability to offer this wonderful cultural event for our community,” said Special Events Manager Nicole Harvey. “Our volunteers work so hard to help us celebrate our town’s maritime heritage and are truly the lifeline of the event.”
The Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival aims to promote local fishermen and the town's seafood legacy, educate the public on the importance of supporting local fishermen and shrimpers by buying wild-caught and local seafood, and to give back to the community by giving proceeds to a nonprofit that supports its residents as well as the event.
Crafters and artists who conceive their own designs and execute original finished products are invited to apply to participate in the Arts & Crafts Show. Applicants are juried simultaneously with the best entries in each category selected on a limited basis to offer a diverse and balanced show. The application deadline is February 28.
The last Sunday of every April, local ministers bless the local fleet for a safe and bountiful season ahead. Since 2013, each Shem Creek shrimping or fishing boat owner who registers and participates in the blessing boat parade has received $500.
For more information, visit ExperienceMountPleasant.com or facebook.com/ExperienceMP.