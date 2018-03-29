Death is not an everyday conversation and certainly a difficult one to have with loved ones when it comes to the discussion of your own demise. But death is inevitable and certain preparations can ease the stress on loved ones suffering a loss.
It has now become commonplace to prearrange your funeral. Anyone can create a plan, at any stage in their life, and you can make changes at a later date if you wish.
Pre-planning one's funeral is not a new concept or idea, according to funeral director Catherine Stuhr of Stuhr Funeral Home. "The process didn't originate with funeral service providers but with consumers. For generations members of society have walked in to their local funeral homes and expressed a desire to get everything taken care of in the event of their passing. It evolved as one of the simplest forms of taking care of one's family and giving an individual the ability to do something tangible for those they leave behind."
It allows you to choose your funeral service, and creates an opportunity for you to discuss your preferences with your spouse, children and other relatives, friends, clergy and other professionals with whom you are comfortable.
"Facing our mortality is probably the most difficult concept for us as human beings. Making arrangements for one's funeral or final wishes is so easy to put off. Our current culture can be one of avoidance in terms of dealing with difficult emotional issues; we tend to think of death as something that happens to other people," Stuhr said. "We plan for retirement, division of our properties, our children's education, and our healthcare needs, but we can be uncomfortable planning for death even though it is inevitable."
Charleston Cremation Center & Funeral Home owner Markus Yocum said education is key. "I'm a firm believer that folks make the best decisions for themselves if they know and understand what they're talking about."
Brian McNeal of W.M. Smith McNeal Funeral Home said the advantage is too that children for example know exactly what their parents wishes are. "When that day comes the children wouldn't be stuck holding a bill they were not prepared for or anticipating," he said. He explained that pre-planning allows a person to pay in advance.
He said a motivational factor is a desire to lift the burden from surviving family members so they can focus on supporting each other during the time of grief.
Although, Stuhr said, pre-payment is not necessary. Pre-planning does not imply nor require pre-payment - but can be simply recording one's thoughts and wishes for desired services, cremation or burial so their family/loved ones aren't left to wonder or guess.
Funeral planning can involve many details, and making final wishes known before the time of need is one way to help ease the burden of what is often a difficult time for family and friends. Perhaps most important, pre-arrangement is the result of rational preparation, without the usual urgencies that exist when a death takes place. It is a thoughtful and considerate decision that reduces the stress and confusion that can be associated with the funeral itself, allowing family and friends to focus on caring for each other when a death has occurred.
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation owner, Mark Smith, said due to the significant amount of families desiring and wanting to meet with members of his staff at their various locations in Charleston and Berkeley Counties to get information and to complete advanced funeral planning for themselves, family member or friend, they have several full-time licensed funeral directors on staff that do advance funeral planning full-time, every day of the week.
"Advance funeral planning plays a vital role in the long-term strategy of a successful funeral business. With the right funding provider, a robust advance funeral planning program can satisfy consumer demand first and foremost, it can generate positive public relations through educational seminars and workshops, secure future business and ensure financial stability for future years," he said.
In addition Smith said that McAlister Smith's current funding provider (where pre-paid monies are held until the death occurs), found in their 2015 survey, 100 percent of their policy owners reported some level of satisfaction with their decision to prearrange, and 96 percent reported that they were completely or very satisfied. Their findings also confirmed that are many important motivations that prompted people's decision to prearrange, including rational and emotional factors.
Should you relocate before your death and wish to have the services and burial conducted in your new community, many pre-arrangement plans are completely transferable to another reputable funeral firm. Yocum said that with our area having an influx of new residents, he handles transfers quite often.
"If nothing else, educating oneself by visiting a funeral service provider and having a licensed funeral director walk you through the process has great value," Stuhr said. "Unlike a car purchase or other consumer transactions, planning a funeral is not typically something we do more than once or twice in our lifetime; the nuances are unfamiliar and the need for the process originates from a painful event. In contrast, advance planning can be done be done at your convenience and on your terms. You can control the time, place, and the financial and emotional factors."
Getting started
Information you will need to assemble:
Vital Statistics
- This includes your father’s name, your mother’s maiden name, your level of education, and your social security number.
Affiliations
- This includes fraternal, service, or union membership, along with any special recognitions you might have.
If you are a veteran, you will also need to include:
- Military service
- Branch rank
- Date of enlistment
- Date of discharge
- Name(s) of war/conflict(s) toured
- Serial number
What to know
You can have confidence your pre-arrangement plan is right for you and will be honored in the future by taking the following steps:
- Select a funeral home known for professionalism, compassion, care, involvement in the community and a service staff which is constant and has been with the firm for many years – a sign of dedication and commitment. Obtain general information on pre-arrangement from your local funeral director or on the internet in advance of a private visit for answers to your individual questions.
- Compare and verify what you have learned, including information you have obtained by talking with family members and friends who already have pre-arrangement plans.
- Make certain you read and understand a pre-arrangement contract before you sign it. Ask questions of your funeral director should you not understand any of the offerings.
- Be familiar with the government agencies, citizens’ groups and professional individuals and associations to which you and your family can turn to if there are concerns.
- Put the pre-arrangement contract in a safe place, with all the pertinent papers your family, friends and trusted professionals will need upon your death. Notify those important people about your pre-arrangements and what to do in the event of your death.
- The contract is one aspect of a complete record your heirs will appreciate. Other important documents will include insurance policies, real estate papers, stocks and bonds, assets and liabilities, a Will, probate information, and a list of people who should be notified upon your death.
- Your funeral director should provide you with an individual estate record for you to complete. A faithful and consistent update of changing events regarding personal and financial interest will provide a ready reference for your loved ones.
Remember that there is no need to make all of the decisions right away, and that the purpose of pre-planning is to allow yourself to take the time you need when considering your options and making the choices that are right for you. For personalized assistance in creating your plan, consult an expert by contacting your funeral home of choice to schedule a one-on-one meeting.