William “Willie” Harris McRae, the owner of Boone Hall Plantation, has passed away at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.
Family members posted a status to Boone Hall Plantation's Facebook page on April 2. The message shared that a memorial service celebrating McRae's life will be held as soon as gatherings can be held again.
The family has asked for anyone that wanted to be informed of the date, time and location of the memorial service to leave their name, address and telephone number on the post. The message thanked friends and said they regret the delay and distance is necessary.
The post was signed by Willie's sister, Elizabeth McRae Petersen.
The McRae family’s love story for Lowcountry land began like so many others. Willie's parents often visited friends in the area and on one visit they discovered an iconic Southern plantation for sale. Willie's father purchased the property in 1955 for his wife. The family moved to the property when he was 1-year-old and soon after, his mother opened the property to tourists.
In November 2019, Willie signed a conservation easement to permanently protect Boone Hall Plantation from development. Boone Hall’s conservation easement consists of nearly 600 acres, including 370 acres of forestland and a mile and a half of creek frontage.
Willie was honored with the Order of the Palmetto award on Jan. 6, the highest civilian honor in South Carolina.
An official obituary and tribute of Willie's life by the family and Boone Hall Plantation will be shared at a later date.