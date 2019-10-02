Former Patriots Point executive director Mac Burdette is the newest recipient of the Order of the Palmetto. On Sept. 23, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor was bestowed upon Burdette for his zealous public service pursuits over the past 43 years.
The prestigious award dates back to 1971, recognizing those who have made significant contributions to the life and well-being to the state and her citizens. Over the past 50 years, more than 3,500 citizens have received the Order of the Palmetto.
Burdette is the fourth East Cooper resident to receive the honor in the past year. His name now stands alongside former Isle of Palms city administrator Linda Tucker, National Park Service ranger Michael Allen and Isle of Palms veteran Ron Plunkett .
When Burdette walked onto the USS Yorktown last week, nearly three months after retiring from the naval and maritime museum, he was caught off guard by all the fanfare. He didn’t know he was the center of attention.
The celebration came as a surprise to Burdette, but not to his peers that looked on as he accepted the award. In fact, his nomination came from several coworkers’ recommendations.
“I don’t want it to seem like false modesty because it really isn’t,” he said. “I greatly appreciate the fact, from what I’m told, staff people were the initiators of it. That makes it mean so much more that it started with the folks I worked with.”
For Burdette, the Order of the Palmetto symbolizes a lifetime achievement from a culmination of endeavors throughout his career.
Born and raised in the upstate hills of Simpsonville during the 1950s, Burdette is a product of settlers who arrived in South Carolina in the late 1700s. He’s been a South Carolinian his whole life, he prides it second best to being an American.
“I’m just overwhelmed,” he said. “It’s hard to put into words how much it means because the state (of South Carolina) means so much.”
Growing up, Burdette attended Hillcrest High School, which was newly formed at the time and is now one of the largest public schools in Greenville County. In 1966, he would attend Clemson University where he would spark his passion for public service.
During the same time as the height of the Vietnam War, but entering the draft was not at the forefront of Burdette’s plans. He was raised with an education-first mentality and bears no regrets, except his four classmates at Hillcrest killed in Vietnam.
“I think about that very often,” he continued. “But for circumstances and the grace of God, I was allowed to complete a very wonderful life and raise a family. Those four young men didn’t get to enjoy the wonderful experiences of life and all that comes with it.”
At Clemson, Burdette joined the ROTC program and began studying forestry and then realized it was more science-based than nature. He then took the political science route and ended up getting his master’s in history.
After graduation, in 1973, Burdette commissioned into the Army where he would serve the next 30 years, splitting time between active duty and the reserves.
During the midst of his service, from 1980, Burdette served on the South Carolina Coastal Council. Six years later he would become Mount Pleasant’s town administrator.
He remembers there only being about 23,000 residents in town in 1986. Now there is nearly four times that amount with 89,338, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Only four years into his job, in 1990-91, Burdette was activated for the Persian Gulf War. He oversaw the loading and unloading of ships at the port, making sure military equipment and ammunition got from point A to point B.
“It certainly was a very formative period in my life albeit a short one,” he said, referring to it as a “logistical war.”
When he returned home from the war he returned to his role with the town. Burdette completed his service in 2003.
“I was very lucky that the Town of Mount Pleasant supported me in my responsibilities for the military,” he added. “They were more than willing to have me back and my job was there waiting on me. That wasn’t the case for every solider that went over there even though there are federal laws that protect your employment it didn’t always work out that way.”
Burdette was most pleased with helping the town prepare for its expected growth in population and infrastructure. He was in his 60s when he passed the baton off to current town administrator Eric DeMoura in 2010.
In 2010, Burdette became the executive director of Patriots Point. Another leadership role that would be fulfilled by his love for history and his country.
Under his leadership, the museum opened several significant exhibits that use the latest audio and video technology to honor veterans and educate visitors about military history. Those exhibits include the 3-acre Vietnam Experience, the USS Laffey Combat Information Center and Phase I of the USS Yorktown’s Engine Room Experience.
“I’m been very fortunate to have been surrounded by people that were hardworking, honest, creative, intelligent, in most cases much more intelligent than I was,” Burdette said. “That supported me, encouraged me, challenged me and made me a better person and a better leader. It gave me inspiration to do good work.”
Out of all the accolades and achievements under Burdette’s tenure to date, the accomplishment he and his staff are most prideful of is successfully negotiating a 99-year lease with Bennett Hospitality to govern the future development of 60-acres of land that will fund the restoration of the U.S.S. Yorktown and U.S.S. Laffey for future generations.
During the peak of Burdette’s productivity, PPDA and its board of directors drafted a long-term business plan that resulted in record-breaking attendance (329,000) in Fiscal Year 2018. The previous record for paid attendance was set in 1987 by 297,371 visitors.
“Sometimes though you get the feeling you’re a fraud because you know sometimes you’ve just been damn lucky,” he said. “You had people around you that wouldn’t let you fail; they wouldn’t let you look bad as a leader.”
In February 2018, Burdette was awarded a lifetime achievement award from the South Carolina City and County Management Association.
Burdette admits he relishes his nine-year stint at Patriots Point the most out of all the chapters in his career. Although, he does have some misgivings about interactions with staff, prior to his departure in June 2019.
“If I could do it all over again or any aspect of it, I probably would spend more time with the individuals that work with me and learn more about their individual lives,” Burdette continued. “I think sometimes we are so busy and are so focused on the objective that we forget to ask simple questions like ‘how are you doing? How’s your family? Do you need anything? Can I do anything to help you?’”
After more than four decades of public service, despite all of his successes over the years, Burdette hopes that along the way he helped people get to where they wanted to go and they too could be successful. He cherishes all his associations, whether positive or negative, for helping make him well-rounded in all spheres of public service.
“If it’s possible, I kind of think I was meant for public service,” he said. “I do think that’s the way it works out sometimes. You do find what you were made to do.”
Burdette called the Order of the Palmetto the most prestigious accreditation he’s ever received to date.