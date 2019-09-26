Harrison Gilchrist, a realtor of distinction - Directors Circle award recipient, has joined the team of agents at William Means Real Estate, one of the oldest real estate companies in Charleston and an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.
Gilchrist earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Mississippi. After college, he lived in Jackson Hole, Wyo. before moving to Charleston in 2010. A position at Garden & Gun brought him to the Lowcountry to plant his roots just as his family had done for generations before. It was in 2013 that Gilchrist pursued his passion for real estate and earned his license. While Gilchrist’s specialty is residential brokerage, he has invaluable experience in commercial brokerage, property management and urban development.
“Over the years, clients routinely comment on my patience and positive outlook,” Gilchrist said. “More than once, these qualities have helped save a rocky transaction and serve to develop strong relationships. My clients trust me, and I value that.”
Gilchrist is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, the founding President of the Charleston Ole Miss Alumni Club and has volunteered with the Green Heart Project.
“Harrison’s understanding of Charleston’s luxury real estate market and ability to work through challenges means a continued focus on service for our clients,” said Helen Geer, president and broker-in-charge at William Means Real Estate. “We are delighted to have him as a part of the William Means Real Estate team.”
Gilchrist can be contacted at 843-209-4658 or harrison@williammeans.com. Read more about the William Means Real Estate team.