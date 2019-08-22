Margaret Marcoe, Erin Bua, and Annis Alston-Staley have placed their licenses with AgentOwned Realty’s Mount Pleasant office at 824 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.
The recipient of a marketing degree from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, Marcoe has lived in the Lowcountry for six years. Her professional background includes a marketing and advertising role with a national homebuilder and more than a decade in personal and commercial insurance sales. Her passion for real estate and her desire to help others drove her decision to begin selling homes in the Charleston tri-county area. Marcoe specializes in new home communities, relocation, first-time buyers, and investment strategies. In addition to her work in real estate and insurance sales, Marcoe previously served as director of marketing for the nonprofit Chase After A Cure, which works raise awareness and fund research for difficult-to-treat childhood cancers.
Contact her at Margaret.Marcoe@AgentOwned.com or 603-540-7242.
A longtime educator turned REALTOR, Bua is the recipient of a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree from the Citadel. Bua has served schools within the Charleston County School District (CCSD) for 28 years. In that time, she has been recognized as Teacher of the Year on three occasions, once at each of the three schools she has served. Most recently honored as James B. Edwards Elementary School’s 2018-19 Teacher of the Year, she is also one of CCSD’s Top Five Teacher of the Year Finalists. Bua’s other accolades include a 2016 National Jefferson Award for excellence in community service. A 30-year resident of the Charleston area, Bua grew up in a family of real estate professionals and knows the business well. She specializes in people. Her work in real estate is bolstered by her deep knowledge of the tri-county area and her comprehensive understanding of the local educational landscape. In addition to representing home buyers and sellers, Bua owns and operates Bow Wow Meow and is the mother of 13-year-old twins. Her charity of choice is the American Cancer Society.
Contact her at Erin.Bua@AgentOwned.com or 843-860-0900.
Alston-Staley has a diverse business background that includes engagement both with McDonald’s corporate and as a McDonald’s licensee. She also built Anise Threads, a designer consignment shop and professional image consultancy in Summerville, from the ground up. Her resume further includes five years of corporate real estate experience. In addition to her private-sector work, early in her career, Alston-Staley served the FBI for seven years as a fingerprint expert. Originally from Conway, she attended Horry County’s Whittemore High School and Benedict College in Columbia. A resident of Mount Pleasant for the past three years, Alston-Staley is married to Harry Staley and has six children and 10 grandchildren.
Contact her at Annis.Alston-Staley@AgentOwned.com or 843-901-0195.
AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard is pleased to welcome REALTOR Dowdy to its team. A native Virginian, Dowdy moved to the area with her family almost three years ago and obtained her South Carolina real estate license in 2018. She studied at Virginia Wesleyan University and worked in real estate sales while living in Virginia. She also has mortgage loan processing experience. A mother of five, Dowdy has three grown daughters who reside in New York City and two sons who live with her and her husband on the Isle of Palms. She has been married to her high school sweetheart since the 1980s. Family oriented, Dowdy enjoys her work in real estate because it allows her to help others find their own happy homes. Her specialties range from coastal properties to rural homes and land, and she has an eye for value.
Contact her at Emily.Dowdy@AgentOwned.com or 804-243-1147.