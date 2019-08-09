AMA Charleston has announced its newly installed 2019-20 board of directors for their local chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA). The board features both returning and fresh faces, including:
President – Katie Biondo
President-Elect – Gillian Mechling
Immediate Past President - Maggie Mills
Secretary - Nick Vlattas
Treasurer - Andrew Smilak
Director of Membership – Ali Leavitt
Director of Marketing and Communications - Callie Hitchcock
Director of Sponsorship - Brent Duncan
Director of Special Interest Groups - Stephanie Maples
Director of Special Events - Kathleen Buckley
Webmaster - Spencer Willis
Director of Programming - TBD
The selected members will serve on the AMA Charleston board from July 2019 through June 2020. AMA Charleston is known for the learning and networking opportunities it provides to business professionals in the Lowcountry. Veteran board member, Katie Biondo, is bringing a wealth of experience to the table in her new position as incoming President after having served on the chapter’s board for the last four years. A new level of energy, ideas, and creativity will be incorporated into the plans for this year as the board seeks to bring the benefits of AMA membership to a wider group of marketing professionals in the Charleston area.
“Through our luncheons, special interest groups, and events, we aim to provide the essential community for marketers, entrepreneurs, and creatives to inspire curiosity and discussion. An AMA Membership is valuable to any professional who strives to build immediate and meaningful connections within the Lowcountry," Biondo said.
AMA Charleston’s regular learning opportunities include monthly luncheons and “coffee talks” where members and non-members alike can come together to learn and grow professionally. This year the chapter is not only specializing in tech-focused coffee talks but will also be expanding its offerings to include the newly launched hospitality coffee talks which seek to aid in the booming hospitality and tourism industry that is present throughout the Charleston metropolitan area.
“We at AMA offer training opportunities on a variety of marketing topics for the basic beginner to the savviest seasoned professional. Connecting with other marketers, building your network and gaining leadership perspectives are just some of the benefits of membership with AMA Charleston," Biondo added.
For more information, visit charlestonama.org.