The American Red Cross of South Carolina has announced a new executive director for the Lowcountry Chapter. Ashley Henyan began her role at the beginning of January and will serve on the senior leadership staff across the state.
Henyan joins the team after working for the American Red Cross of Georgia where she was a member of the communications department. She has been with the organization for more than four years.
In 2015, after working in the entertainment industry for nearly 10 years, she began volunteering at Red Cross blood drives in Los Angeles. Quickly, she realized her writing, editing and on-camera expertise could be put to much better use as a member of the Red Cross communications team.
In 2016, she accepted a position in digital communications with the Red Cross of Los Angeles and in 2018, packed up her skills and humanitarian heart and traveled to Atlanta – to manage Red Cross media relations across the state of Georgia. During that time, she has helped to lead Red Cross field communication efforts for a 2018 vice president Mike Pence visit, Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Michael, Super Bowl LIII, the 2019 Alabama Tornadoes and Hurricane Dorian.
“The Palmetto Region of the American Red Cross is so excited and pleased to have Ashley join our team,” said regional CEO Louise Welch-Williams. “Her passion for people and commitment to our mission will help us better serve the communities that are in need throughout the Lowcountry of South Carolina.”
Last year in the Lowcountry, Red Cross volunteers provided care, food, hope and shelter to more than 1,300 people who faced emergency situations. Volunteers helped install more than 3,500 smoke alarms throughout the Lowcountry in the last year.
"The Lowcountry Red Cross team makes a positive impact on local residents every day," Henyan said. "I am honored to jump on board to help continue their great legacy of helping people impacted by disasters, collecting life-saving blood, serving our military and their families, and training our communities in skills like CPR or First Aid."