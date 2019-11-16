Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms, LLC has been ranked in the 2020 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list for the 10th consecutive year in 16 practice areas. Firms included in the 2020 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.
For the Charleston, South Carolina regional area, Barnwell Whaley is recognized as a Tier 1 law firm in the areas of:
- Bet-the-Company Litigation
- Commercial Litigation
- Intellectual Property Litigation
- Mediation
- Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Trademark Law
In addition, Barnwell Whaley is listed on Tier 2 in the areas of admiralty and maritime law, construction law and insurance law in Charleston and in the area of litigation – insurance for the Wilmington, N.C. office.
The firm is ranked on Tier 3 for arbitration, corporate law and product liability litigation – defendants in Charleston and personal injury litigation – defendants in Wilmington.