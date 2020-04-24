Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms, LLC, has announced the addition of Andreas J. Mosby as an associate attorney. He will concentrate his law practice in the areas of business law, civil litigation, and commercial litigation in both North and South Carolina through the firm’s offices in Wilmington and Charleston. Mosby is licensed in both North Carolina and South Carolina.
Mosby earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice at Greensboro College, his Master of Business Administration from Elon University’s Martha & Spencer Love School of Business and his Juris Doctor from Elon University’s School of Law. While in law school, Mosby served as articles editor of the Elon Law Review, in addition to participating in Moot Court and was the McMichael Law & Leadership Fellow Scholar as well as the Guildford County Association of Black Lawyers Scholar. Additionally, he served as a research assistant to faculty on anti-competition, constitutional law and labor law academic publications and completed internships with the Office of Congresswoman Alma Adams, the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Clinic, the National Labor Relations Board, Internal Revenue Service and Judge Lucy Inman of the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
“We are delighted to have Andreas Mosby join our team. Andreas is a real talent who will provide us with depth in multiple practice areas in both North Carolina and South Carolina, and on top of everything, he is just a fantastic person. Andreas is a perfect fit for us and we could not be happier,” commented managing member Randell C. Stoney, Jr.