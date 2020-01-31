The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments has expanded its staff with two recent hires.
Daniel Brock will serve as a regional strategist and Kristin Miguez was hired as a senior planner.
“BCDCOG continues to grow with the region,” said Ron Mitchum, BCDCOG executive director. “We’re building an outstanding team that will strengthen our efforts in planning, transportation, workforce development, economic development and more.”
Daniel Brock, Regional Strategist
Brock, whose portfolio will include a focus on communication strategy and government relations, brings to BCDCOG more than a decade of journalism, public relations, public affairs and strategic communications experience in the Charleston region.
Previously, Brock spent more than five years at Rawle Murdy Associates, where he led the firm’s government sector client group. Prior to that, he worked in the Roper St. Francis Healthcare corporate communications department and as a reporter at the Charleston Regional Business Journal, covering ports, manufacturing and transportation.
“We are very pleased that Daniel has joined BCDCOG,” Mitchum said. “His communication experience, long-standing relationships, and understanding of complex issues in the region will help to crystallize our message across audiences, enhance connections, and raise awareness of the resources that we offer to governments and taxpayers.”
“I am happy to be part of a group that has so much to offer the region,” Brock said. “I look forward to using my skills to help BCDCOG member governments and the public fully understand and leverage the agency’s tools and benefits.”
Kristin Miguez, Senior Planner
Miguez joined BCDCOG as a senior planner, where she will manage projects related to water quality planning, coordinating with local stormwater and floodplain managers on infrastructure and resilience and providing environmental support for other agency projects.
Miguez spent the last two decades with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, including 15 years as a program consultant and project manager with the NCDEQ Division of Mitigation Services.
“Kristin adds a wealth of water and wetland-related expertise to our staff, which will strengthen BCDCOG planning efforts as we work collaboratively with member governments on some of the region’s biggest challenges,” said BCDCOG planning director Kathryn Basha.
“I am grateful for this new opportunity and look forward to playing a part in all that BCDCOG is accomplishing in the region,” Miguez said.
Miguez graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Marine Biology. She is a fellow of NC State University’s Natural Resource Leadership Institute and recently relocated to the Charleston area with her family.