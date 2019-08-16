Beyond BASIC Life Skills has been awarded a $500 State Farm Good Neighbor Grant on behalf of State Farm Agent Tony Pope.
State Farm Companies Foundation encourages State Farm agents and associates to be good neighbors by giving back to the communities where they live and work. This was achieved by volunteering at least 40 hours to an eligible nonprofit organization.
“We are beyond grateful for the support from Tony Pope. Tony’s advocacy for our program, his advice as a business expert, and his service as a volunteer has been invaluable. Beyond BASIC is excited to utilize the funds from the Good Neighbor Grant® to provide additional inclusive outings for adults with intellectual disabilities within our community”, says Molly Smith, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder.
Beyond BASIC assists adults with intellectual disabilities in becoming contributing members of society by providing a program that enables independent living skills beyond the basics. Their curriculum provides tools and develops skills in an individualized program that fosters independence to the fullest extent while advocating a movement for inclusion within the community. Beyond BASIC serves the Charleston area with locations in Mount Pleasant and Summerville. For more information visit beyondbasiclifeskills.org.