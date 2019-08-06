“You pick. We cook.” It’s a simple concept.
In an area known for its food, Grill Nights at Boone Hall Farms Market is standing out from the crowd because of this unique approach to fine dining.
By day, Boone Hall Farms Market is best known for its fresh local produce, a seafood department with fresh catches straight from the docks, an award-winning butcher shop with USDA prime cut meats, and a variety of locally produced specialty products. There’s also a market cafe that is a popular lunch favorite spot for locals and visitors to the area.
Enter Grill Nights, the brainchild of Boone Hall owner Willie McRae.
McRae decided to take much of the best of what the market features during the day and turn it into a fine dining experience that takes place every Friday and Saturday night.
“This is an extension of our farm-to-table program at a higher level. Local seafood, fresh produce and meats from our butcher shop that are some of the best in the United States,” McRae said. “We’re excited. It has been well received in the community so far and our customers love this new experience.”
Here’s how it works. This event allows guests to come into the market and personally pick out their choice of seafood from the seafood department or their favorite cut of steaks or chops from the butcher shop. Selections are then cooked to perfection and served with a farm fresh side. The market cafe, brightly lit by day, is transformed into a candlelight atmosphere with live music by night. It’s a different dining experience like no other in the area with all entrees reasonably priced.
Grill Nights originally was featured only on Saturday nights. But due to growing popularity, this event is now featured every Friday and Saturday night. Seating takes place at 6:30 and 7:40 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis. But for parities of six or more, please call the market at 843-856-8154 in advance.
See details and menu for Boone Hall Farms’ Grill Nights online at boonehallfarms.com.