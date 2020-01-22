Earlier this month, Boone Hall Farms posted the following announcement to its website notifying customers about the market relocating across Highway 17:
"Boone Hall Farms Market is relocating from the building where the business is presently housed to the farm side of Boone Hall across the street. The specifics are still being worked out, but we are excited this move will give us an opportunity to have everything located on Boone Hall grounds.
"The new location has the potential to be an agricultural center for the community for all things Boone Hall Farms related. This includes but is not limited to being an enhanced farmers market where we will sell produce fresh off our farm in season and from our agricultural partners year round. It will also present opportunities to feature products and services from our locally based partners. It can be a headquarters for farm and education tours, agri-tourism and u-pick operations, and opportunities to go back to our farming roots on many levels. It will be be an exciting new beginning for Boone Hall Farms Market.
"Again, all these details are still being developed.
"The timeline for when this new operation will become a reality is still being determined. We will release more information as details unfold.
"In the meantime, as a result, we will be offering discounts up to 30% off on the present product inventory as we prepare for the relocation. We sincerely want to thank all our good customers who are loyal supporters of Boone Hall Farms Market."
For more information about the relocation and discounts please boonehallfarms.com/specials.