Brian White, an innovative leader known for forging strong relationships with physicians and clinical teams to drive strategy, has been selected as the next president and chief executive officer of Roper St. Francis Healthcare (RSFH).
White will oversee all RSFH operations and will spearhead the private, not-for-profit healthcare system’s efforts to provide superior access to quality healthcare while living its mission of “healing all people with compassion, faith and excellence.”
“To lead a high-performing healthcare system that is expanding to meet the community’s needs in one of the most desirable cities in America is truly an honor,” White said. “Roper St. Francis Healthcare is a unique model that combines the physician-owned Medical Society of South Carolina, which has been a pioneer locally for 167 years, with Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the country’s largest faith-based health organizations. I look forward to working in partnership with both groups, as well as with teammates and physicians, to maintain the healthcare system’s national reputation for exceptional patient experience, value and outcomes.”
White comes to RSFH from Bon Secours Mercy Health, where he served as the Atlantic Group president, overseeing nearly 16,000 associates caring for people across Richmond and Hampton Roads, Va., as well as in Greenville. White was chosen after an exhaustive national search and with the full endorsement of the Roper St. Francis Board of Directors. He will start at RSFH on May 26.
Dr. Brian Cuddy, chair of the Roper St. Francis Board of Directors, said White is a progressive leader who clearly subscribed to engaging all levels of his organization.
“Brian brings more than 25 years of progressive health care operations experience, a strategic marketing background and a proven ability to deliver growth and transformation strategies,” Cuddy said. “His key experience, visionary leadership and expertise in collaborating with physicians and leading high-performing teams to meet the evolving needs of the health care marketplace was a perfect fit for the role of CEO.”
Prior to his arrival at Bon Secours Mercy Health, White served as executive vice president of LifeBridge Health, the fourth-largest health system in Maryland. While there, he was responsible for multiple hospitals, LifeBridge Medical Group, research and innovation, the Center for Hope, physician networks and value-based care, operational excellence, real estate and construction, and strategic marketing initiatives.
White improved clinical quality and patient safety during his 12 years at LifeBridge Health. He served as a core team member for the acquisition of hospitals and urgent care centers and the creation of its for-profit division. White also developed the Community Physician Enterprise, a clinically integrated network and its Medicare ACO that was ranked among the top 20 in the nation.
White has served in leadership roles for numerous community organizations, including the Maryland Hospital Association, the United Way of Central Maryland, the President’s Advisory Council of Stevenson University and the Baltimore County Superintendent’s Advisory Board. He said he looks forward to becoming an active member in the tri-county area.