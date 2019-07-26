Customers of Brightway, The Howard Agency can expect the same local, expert counsel and the broadest possible choice in insurance companies now at a new location as the agency has relocated from Charleston to 3003 Dunes West Boulevard in Suite 14 in Mount Pleasant (near the Dunes West Tennis Center).
“We’re delighted to bring Brightway, The Howard Agency into a new office space in Mount Pleasant,” said agency owner Jeff Howard. “We look forward to continuing to serve our existing customers and to bringing the Brightway experience to our neighbors and friends in the area.”
Brightway, The Howard Agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat and Umbrella insurance policies from numerous insurance brands including: Appalachian Underwriters, Bankers, Bristol West, Gulfstream, Hagerty, Lighthouse, Safeco and more. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.