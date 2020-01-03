“The Mount Pleasant Longpoint Road office of Carolina One Real Estate is proud to welcome three new agents to our award-winning team,” according to Maggie Chussler, Broker-in-Charge.
Nicholas Mato, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. studied at the Harvard Business School where he concentrated on Entrepreneurial Studies. Mato’s previous non-profit work experience in Charleston involved working with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Habitat for Humanity and the Lowcountry Equine Assisted Psychotherapy Program. In his leisure hours, Mato enjoys spending time with his family and exploring Charleston’s beaches, architecture and fabulous cuisine. Email Mato at nick.mato@carolinaone.com or call him at (843) 212-6613.
A resident of Charleston for the past two years, Leslie Anne O’Neil was born in Ashland, Ky. In Ashland, O’Neil was employed as a Phlebotomy Technician at King’s Daughters Medical Center. A mother of a 7-year old, O’Neil and her daughter enjoy photography, baking snacks and having fun jumping into mud puddles. Excited about her new career at Carolina One, you can reach O’Neil by phone at (843) 302-2588 or by emailing her at leslie.oneil@carolinaone.com.
A graduate of Columbia College, with a degree in elementary education, Heather Murphy Piedmont is a native of Gastonia, N.C. who grew up in Lexington. Before starting her career in real estate, Piedmont was a reading interventionist teaching English language arts to struggling readers in first to third grades at Chicora Elementary School in North Charleston. Piedmont and her daughter Mallory love all things related to theater and dance. Email Piedmont at heather.piedmont@carolinaone.com or call her at (843) 810-6427.