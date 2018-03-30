Already recognized as a premier master planned community, Carolina Park continues to expand with the advent of four major construction projects currently underway within the 1,700-acre community.
“From the start, we set out to create a vibrant community that includes exceptional opportunities for education, public services, and businesses,” said Brian Keels, Chief Operating Officer at Carolina Park. “With these new projects, we’re seeing that vision come to life.”
At the top of the list stands Costco, the world’s second largest retailer with more than 740 stores in 11 countries. Set to open this summer, the new 154,000 square-foot store will be located at the intersection of Faison Rd. and Park Avenue Boulevard.
“Costco is a highly respected retailer and we’re pleased they’ve chosen Carolina Park as the location for their second Charleston-area store.” said Keels. “Interest in our commercial space has increased and we’re convinced Costco will serve as a magnet for additional retailers and businesses who will want to be part of Carolina Park’s commercial district.”
But not every business being attracted to Carolina Park is large or global. On February 27th, Park West Veterinarian Clinic broke ground on a new 15,000 square-foot facility. With a team including 6 veterinarians and 35 pet care professionals, the practice will feature separate waiting areas for dogs and cats as well as a complete range of services including rehabilitation therapy and boarding. Current plans call for an opening in late 2018.
Ground was also broken this winter on the newest branch of the Mount Pleasant Public Library, located just steps away from Wando High School and the new Carolina Park Elementary School. The 40,000 square-foot Wando Mount Pleasant Library promises to be state-of-the-art in every way.
“The plans for the new library are impressive,” said Keels. “It’s designed to make the library inviting and accessible for everyone from young children to seniors, with dedicated study spaces, venues for community meetings, and even outdoor reading areas. For residents of Carolina Park, all of that will be a short walk or bike ride from their own front doors.”
The new library is slated to open in early 2019, and will join five award-winning schools as part of Carolina Park’s highly-regarded “Knowledge Hub,” offering unsurpassed educational resources to residents of Carolina Park and the surrounding area.
Finally, the new Merrill Gardens at Carolina Park makes its debut later this year. Merrill Gardens represents the very best in senior living, and will offer a range of options including 130 spacious apartments for independent living, assisted living and memory care, as well as 12 stand-alone cottages. The facility offers restaurant-quality dining to its residents, as well as 24-hour staffing, concierge services, scheduled transportation and much more – all just steps away from the heart of Carolina Park.
“There’s a lot going on, and a lot more to come,” concluded Keels. “We’ll be opening the new 20-acre Bolden Lake with all of its amenities this summer, as well as continuing to introduce new neighborhoods in both The Village and our Riverside custom homes community. For our residents and future residents alike, it’s an exciting time to be part of the Carolina Park family.”