Celadon, a locally owned and operated, Charleston-based furniture and lifestyle shop will celebrate their 25th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Celadon is hosting an all-day birthday party, complete with food and beverage trucks, tarot card readings, face painting for kids, and live music. The Celadon team will stack a curated and eclectic group of dozens local and regional artists and makers throughout the store. There will be live music, and guests can enjoy free beer and birthday cake.
The store is located at 1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant. This event is free to attend. All profits from vendor sales go directly to the local makers, as Celadon does not take commissions.
Celadon prides itself for having an eye on what’s trending but an appreciation for classic styles, Celadon sells an eclectic array of upmarket furniture, one-of-a-kind antiques, designer lighting, accessories, vintage rugs, quirky gift items, handcrafted jewelry, and fun kid’s items.
For more information, follow Celadon @celadonhome, visit celadonathome.com or call 843-884-7005.