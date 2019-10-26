Charleston Allergy and Asthma announced Dr. Lindsey Stoltz Steadman, M.D. as its newest physician, offering care to both pediatric and adult patients. Steadman joined the allergy practice in October 2019.
“We are thrilled for Dr. Lindsey Stoltz Steadman to join the Charleston Allergy and Asthma family,” said Dr. Bruce D. Ball, a board-certified allergist with Charleston Allergy and Asthma. “Her dedication to providing exceptional care, reputation of personable care for her patients and the experience that she brings to our team will be a valuable asset to our patients.”
Steadman is board-eligible in allergy and immunology and received her medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia. During her residency at Palmetto Health, also in Columbia, Steadman was voted Chief Pediatric Resident by her peers.
She then went on to complete her fellowship in allergy and immunology at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Wake Forest North Carolina. She has authored numerous publications and has presented for multiple conferences, including those hosted by The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.
Charleston Allergy and Asthma is a board-certified allergy practice with locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley. The practice and its team have been serving the Lowcountry for more than 30 years. To learn more, visit CharlestonAllergy.com.