The Charleston County Contracts and Procurement Department is offering a free course on contract bidding for small business owners. Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. from Jan. 14, 2020 until Feb. 20, 2020.
The course will provide preparation and basic estimating methods for construction project costs. Course objects include:
- Understanding Cost Estimating
- Beginning Cost Estimating
- Materials and Quantity Take-offs
- Project Scheduling and Work Breakdown Structure
- Formulating Estimation Summary Sheets
- Submitting Cost Estimation/Proposals
All classes will be held in room B339 at the Charleston County Public Services Building located at 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Participants are asked to commit to all 12 classes.
Registration is required at charlestoncounty.org/departments/procurement/workshops.php.
Charleston County’s Small Business Program’s goals are to encourage participation of small businesses in the competitive processes of public procurement.