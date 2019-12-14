Charleston-based golf cart dealership, Charleston Custom Carts held its grand opening of their new location in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Dec. 7. The new dealership and service center is located at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 17 at 1161 Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.
Charleston Custom Carts first location opened on Clements Ferry Road in February 2019 and experienced tremendous success due to their custom cart designs, service department performance and their online ratings.
Charleston Custom Carts is an authorized Yamaha and Epic Cart dealership and provides new, used and refurbished golf carts and street legal LSV’s. The new state-of-the-art facility is a 9,000-square-foot building that has just gone through an extensive renovation. The large new retail showroom and cutting-edge service department is all indoors and setup to make customers feel comfortable during their visits.
Charleston Custom Carts features an all new interactive 3D Touch Screen Design Studio where you can build your all new completely custom golf cart in real time on a 70-inch TV. As you choose various features you can keep tabs on the cost of the build out so you can stay safely within your budget and view all the parts, accessories and feature with a 360 degree view.
For more information visit charlestoncarts.com or contact Christian Amico at 843-800-8626 or email mp@charlestoncarts.com.