Sam Mustafa, CEO of Charleston Hospitality Group, will be providing 2,000 full-service Easter meals in the form of takeout or delivery for those unemployed hospitality workers, their families and frontline healthcare responders battling the Covid-19 health crisis. The meals will be distributed on April 12, 2020 starting at 8 a.m. at all four Toast locations – Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley.
Three prominent Charleston organizations, Middleton Place Foundation, Limehouse Produce and Domino’s Pizza have graciously offered to donate product on Sunday in support of those affected during this difficult time.
Middleton Place Foundation is donating over 14,000 stuffed Easter eggs that will accompany each takeout and delivery meal bag, Limehouse Produce will be supplying some food for each individual Easter meal and Domino’s Pizza will be providing 150 full pizza pies at the Charleston, Summerville and West Ashley locations only. Domino’s does not include Mount Pleasant.
For more information, please visit charlestonhospitalitygroup.com or call (843) 822-0011