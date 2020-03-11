Jordan Kruse, a Charleston native who grew up in Mount Pleasant's Old Village, has joined the team of agents at William Means Real Estate. One of the oldest real estate companies in Charleston and an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.
Kruse has deep family roots in Charleston area real estate, including the development of commercial projects and the rehabilitation of historic houses.
“Both of my parents as well as my grandfather were involved in numerous real estate projects, and it sparked my passion for homes,” Kruse said. “I am fortunate to have turned that passion into a career and I love helping clients find the perfect home for their lifestyle.”
Kruse attended Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla. where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business and later moved to New York. After several years of working in the New York fashion industry with companies such as Saks Fifth Avenue, the Want Agency, and Slowear; Kruse felt the call to move back to Charleston and re-establish himself in real estate.
“Jordan is a great complement to our team,” said Helen Geer,pPresident and broker-in-charge at William Means Real Estate. “His love for and vast knowledge of the Lowcountry, along with his passion for real estate provide a tremendous buying and selling experience for our clients.”
Kruse can be contacted at (843) 343-8696 or kruse@williammeans.com.