The Charleston Research Institute (CRI) Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Brittany Baber as interim executive director.
Serving CRI as a financial administrator since 2018, Baber has demonstrated strong working knowledge of the unique needs of CRI as well as the extensive research administrative skills necessary to facilitate a smooth leadership transition for CRI. Prior to joining CRI in 2018, she was a grants coordinator at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for over 12 years.
CRI's Board of Directors said they are confident Baber will provide excellent leadership as they continue implementing their transition plan to find a permanent executive staff leader. Charleston Research Institute is committed more than ever to building upon our recent successes and working to fulfill our mission of providing research support to the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC and the veterans it serves.