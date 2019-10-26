On Saturday, Oct. 5, more than 200 students and family members from Charleston Taekwondo came together for the second annual "Kicking For a Cure” fundraiser for the Shawn Jenkin’s MUSC Children’s Hospital.
Charleston Taekwondo students broke more than 1,000 boards inside 30 minutes and raised $18,000 for MUSC Children’s Hospital. Since this fundraiser began, Charleston Taekwondo has raised $30,000 for the new hospital.
