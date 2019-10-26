Taekwondo

Charleston Taekwondo raised $18,000 for the Shawn Jenkin’s MUSC Children’s Hospital. Pictured (from left) are Luke Manquen, Charleston Taekwondo Head Instructor; Donovan Rider, Owner of Charleston Taekwondo; Haley Kirchner, MUSC Fundraising; Rachael Payne, Charleston Taekwondo Instructor; Tori Devito, Charleston Taekwondo Instructor and Torin Teaster, Charleston Taekwondo Head Instructor.

 Provided

On Saturday, Oct. 5, more than 200 students and family members from Charleston Taekwondo came together for the second annual "Kicking For a Cure” fundraiser for the Shawn Jenkin’s MUSC Children’s Hospital.

Charleston Taekwondo students broke more than 1,000 boards inside 30 minutes and raised $18,000 for MUSC Children’s Hospital. Since this fundraiser began, Charleston Taekwondo has raised $30,000 for the new hospital.

Charleston Taekwondo currently offers classes and after school programs to families in Mount Pleasant at two locations. For more information, visit Charleston Taekwondo's website.

